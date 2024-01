Bộ Giao thông vận tải chỉ đạo khẩn trương giải ngân vốn đầu tư công năm 2024

According to a recent report from the Vietnam Steel Association (VSA), steel consumption is expected to increase by 6.4% in 2024, reaching nearly 21.6 million tonnes. In particular, exports of finished and semi-finished steel products continue to grow, at an increase of 12% to 13 million tonnes. Overall, Vietnam's steel production outlook is likely to increase by about 10% in 2024, thanks to expectations of recovery in world steel demand.