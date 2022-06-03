FDI disbursement up 7.8 percent in five months

As of May 20, Viet Nam attracted US$11.71 billion in FDI, equal to 83.7 percent of the same period last year.
Of the above figure, foreign investors pledged to invest US$4.12 billion in 578 new projects, down 53.4 percent, and to add US$5.61 billion in 395 existing projects.
Meanwhile, the accumulative value of share purchase by foreign investors rose 51.6 percent to US$1.98 billion.
Foreign capital has been poured into 18 out of 21 economic sectors, with processing and manufacturing making up the lion share, US$6.8 billion or 58.2 percent of the total registered capital, followed by real estate, information-communications, and science-technology.
Among the 79 countries and territories investing in Viet Nam, Singapore took the lead with nearly US$3 billion, followed by the Republic of Korea (US$2.06 billion), and Denmark (US$1.32 billion).
The southern province of Binh Duong, the northern province of Bac Ninh and Ho Chi Minh City attracted the most foreign investments, with more than US$2.52 billion, nearly US$1.65 billion and over US$1.3 billion, respectively./.