FDI disbursement up 7.8 percent in five months

Disbursed volume of foreign direct investment (FDI) reached US$7.71 billion over the last five months, up 7.8 percent from the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

As of May 20, Viet Nam attracted US$11.71 billion in FDI, equal to 83.7 percent of the same period last year.

Of the above figure, foreign investors pledged to invest US$4.12 billion in 578 new projects, down 53.4 percent, and to add US$5.61 billion in 395 existing projects.

Meanwhile, the accumulative value of share purchase by foreign investors rose 51.6 percent to US$1.98 billion.

Foreign capital has been poured into 18 out of 21 economic sectors, with processing and manufacturing making up the lion share, US$6.8 billion or 58.2 percent of the total registered capital, followed by real estate, information-communications, and science-technology.

Among the 79 countries and territories investing in Viet Nam, Singapore took the lead with nearly US$3 billion, followed by the Republic of Korea (US$2.06 billion), and Denmark (US$1.32 billion).

The southern province of Binh Duong, the northern province of Bac Ninh and Ho Chi Minh City attracted the most foreign investments, with more than US$2.52 billion, nearly US$1.65 billion and over US$1.3 billion, respectively./.