|Foreign investors net sellers in October
The VN30 index, tracking the performance of 30 largest caps, stood at 1,039.38 points, recording a 10.88% decrease compared to September and a 3.40% increase compared to the end of 2022.
The HoSE reported that most industry indexes experienced decreases in October, with the consumer goods industry (VNCOND) witnessing the largest decline of 20.22%. The energy industry (VNENE) and the essential consumer goods industry (VNCONS) also dropped by 14.94% and 14.30%, respectively.
Market liquidity also plunged during October, with the average trading volume reaching over 625.89 million shares, equivalent to an average trading value of 14.3 trillion VND. This represented a 35.32% decrease in volume and a 38.68% fall in value compared to September 2023.
As of October 31, 2023, the HoSE listed and traded a total of 609 stock codes, including 394 stock codes, three closed-end fund certificate codes, 14 ETF fund certificate codes, and 198 warrant codes with guarantees. The total volume of listed shares reached over 147.87 billion shares, with a capitalisation value of more than 4.14 quadrillion VND. This represented a 10.38% decrease compared to the previous month and accounts for more than 93.7% of the total listed market capitalisation value, equivalent to 43.53% of GDP in 2022.
By the end of October, the southern bourse had 35 enterprises with capitalisation exceeding 1 billion USD, with the Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam remaining the only enterprise with capitalisation close to 20 billion USD./.