Foreign investors net sellers in October

Foreign investors were net sellers on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) in October to the tune of 1.59 trillion VND (64.4 million USD), according to the major bourse.

The VN-Index, which represents the HoSE, closed the last trading session of October 2023 at 1,028.19 points, marking a 10.91% decline compared to September but a 2.10% increase compared to the end of 2022.

The VN30 index, tracking the performance of 30 largest caps, stood at 1,039.38 points, recording a 10.88% decrease compared to September and a 3.40% increase compared to the end of 2022.

The HoSE reported that most industry indexes experienced decreases in October, with the consumer goods industry (VNCOND) witnessing the largest decline of 20.22%. The energy industry (VNENE) and the essential consumer goods industry (VNCONS) also dropped by 14.94% and 14.30%, respectively.

Market liquidity also plunged during October, with the average trading volume reaching over 625.89 million shares, equivalent to an average trading value of 14.3 trillion VND. This represented a 35.32% decrease in volume and a 38.68% fall in value compared to September 2023.

As of October 31, 2023, the HoSE listed and traded a total of 609 stock codes, including 394 stock codes, three closed-end fund certificate codes, 14 ETF fund certificate codes, and 198 warrant codes with guarantees. The total volume of listed shares reached over 147.87 billion shares, with a capitalisation value of more than 4.14 quadrillion VND. This represented a 10.38% decrease compared to the previous month and accounts for more than 93.7% of the total listed market capitalisation value, equivalent to 43.53% of GDP in 2022.

By the end of October, the southern bourse had 35 enterprises with capitalisation exceeding 1 billion USD, with the Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam remaining the only enterprise with capitalisation close to 20 billion USD./.