Government orders more measures to stabilise stock market

Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai, on behalf of PM Pham Minh Chinh, has directed the implementation of measures to ensure the stock market operates in a stable, safe, smooth, public and transparent manner and develops sustainably.

He asked the Finance Minister and the Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam to instruct relevant agencies and units to keep a close watch on the developments of the domestic and foreign financial, monetary and stock markets to actively carry out appropriate governance measures.

The Finance Minister and the Chairman of the State Securities Commission were required to monitor and supervise the movements of the market in order to come up with management solutions to avoid risks and losses.

These agencies also need to actively unveil information, come up with solutions to stabilise the psychology of domestic and foreign investors, and protect their legitimate interests.

The Deputy PM requested strict punishment against any violations.

He also asked the Minister of Information and Communications to direct press agencies to report accurately and truthfully./.