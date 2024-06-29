H1 agro-forestry-fishery trade surplus grows over 62%

Vietnam has recorded an estimated agro-forestry-fishery trade surplus of 8.28 billion USD during the first half of 2024, surging 62.4% year on year, said the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Coffee is among of the seven commodities posting export value of over 1 billion USD in H1. (Photo: VNA)

Agro-forestry-fishery exports totaled about 29.2 billion USD in H1, up 19% from the same period last year, while imports stand at some 20.92 billion USD, statistics show.

In particular, key agricultural products have brought home 15.76 billion USD, forestry products 7.95 billion USD, aquatic products 4.36 billion USD, and animal husbandry products 240 million USD, respectively rising 24.4%, 21.2%, 4.9%, and 3.8%.

The five commodities posting the highest trade surpluses are timber and wood products 6.16 billion USD, coffee 3.14 billion USD, fruits and vegetables 2.42 billion USD, rice 2.31 billion USD, shrimp 1.43 billion USD. The surpluses increase 22.5%, 36.2%, 35.3%, 27%, and 13.3%, respectively.

The MARD said seven commodities and groups of commodities have secured export value of over 1 billion USD in H1, namely coffee, rubber, rice, fruits and vegetables, cashew nut, shrimp, and wood products.

The US, China, and Japan remained the largest importers of agro-forestry-fishery products from Vietnam. Shipments to the US account for 20.7% of the total and grow 20.8% year on year, China 20.2% and 9.5%, and Japan 6.7% and 5%, according to the MARD./.