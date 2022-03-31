Hanoi to roll out major trade promotions this year

The Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade will host large-scale trade promotion events across more than 2,000 points of sale in the city to boost consumption and tourism.

A booth showcasing products at a fair held in Hanoi's Thanh Tri district.

Key activities of the programme will be held in May, July and November this year.

Acting Director of the municipal Industry and Trade Department Tran Thi Phuong Lan said the programme opens up chances for firms to bolster sales and meet consumer demand, as well as step up business operations and contribute to the capital city’s economic growth, particularly the trade-services sector.

Activities slated for April 15-22 are to promote Hanoi’s image as a green destination and foster domestic tourism. They are also to enhance communications on benefits of cashless payment in an effort to increase the use of this method.

Trade fairs to support business connectivity, brand building and goods sales for Vietnamese agricultural and handicraft firms will be organised throughout the programme./.