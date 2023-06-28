Long An attracts more than 470 million USD worth of foreign investment

The Mekong Delta province of Long An has so far this year lured foreign capital worth over 470 million USD in 74 projects.

The figure included more than 408 million USD poured into 39 new projects, 15 projects and 162 million USD higher than the same period last year.

Meanwhile, 35 existing projects saw their capital adjusted up by over 64 million USD in total.

So far, the number of foreign-invested projects in Long An has almost reached 1,200 with their value surpassing 10.4 billion USD. There were 588 of these projects worth 3.6 billion USD put into operations.

Long An, located in the southern key economic region, has attracted many major investors, including the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park JV Co. Ltd of Singapore, and Sojitz of Japan.

Last year, the province posted an 8.46% growth in gross regional domestic product and contributed 22 trillion VND (925.15 million USD) to the State budget, the highest to date. It also attracted 23.8 trillion VND and 732 million USD worth of domestic and foreign investment, respectively./.