Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a meeting with permanent Government members in Hanoi on September 11 to consider drafting a new law aimed at amending and supplementing seven existing laws to resolve obstacles and pave the way for robust development.

PM Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the meeting. (Photo: NDO/Tran Hai)

Delegates looked into the draft Law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on Securities, the Accounting Law, the Law on Independent Audit, the Law on State Budget Law, the Law on Management and Use of Public Assets, the Tax Administration Law, and the Law on National Reserve. They also proposed drafting a revised Law on Promulgation of Legal Documents.

PM Chinh asked the Ministry of Finance to thoroughly consider all relevant feedback, and continue working with relevant agencies and units to refine the draft laws. The goal is to submit them to the Government’s legislation meeting scheduled for later this month.

The Ministry of Justice was assigned to gather feedback from the meeting and work promptly with relevant ministries and agencies to study and finalise the proposal for the draft Law on Promulgation of Legal Documents. The proposal will be presented to the Government at the upcoming legislation meeting./.