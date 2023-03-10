Reference exchange rate down 1 VND on March 10

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,639 VND/USD on March 10, down 1 VND from the previous day.

The State Bank of Vietnam sets daily reference exchange rate at 23,639 VND/USD on March 10 (Photo: VNA)

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 24,820 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,457 VND/USD.

The opening hour rates at commercial banks decreased.

At 8:30am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,490 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,860 VND/USD, both down 15 VND from the end of March 9.

BIDV also reduced both rates by 5 VND to 23,535 VND/USD (buying) and 23,835 VND/USD (selling).

During the week from March 6-10, the daily reference exchange rate mostly followed a downward trend except for Thursday (March 9). However, it still ended the week up 3 VND from the rate at the beginning of the week./.