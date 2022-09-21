US food, beverages introduced to Vietnamese consumers

MM Mega Market, in collaboration with the Foreign Agricultural Service under the US Department of Agriculture (USDA/FAS), launched a programme introducing US food and beverages in Ho Chi Minh City on September 20.

US fruits introduced at MM Mega Market.

The programme, part of the “United Tastes” campaign launched by FAS last year, is attracting the participation of eight US Agricultural Trade Promotion Associations.

Running to September 28, the programme will introduce more than 140 food items of major US brands such as vegetables, fruits, beef, chicken, seafood, canned food, sauces, wine and non-alcoholic beverages at 12 MM Mega Market centres in different provinces and cities across Vietnam.

Benjamin Petlock, Senior Agriculture Attaché at the US Consulate General in HCM City, said that US food and beverages are becoming more popular to Vietnamese people because of their high quality, safety, convenience and diversity. And Vietnamese consumers can easily find a wide variety of US food and beverages in domestic retail chains, including the MM Mega Market system./.