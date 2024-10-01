Viet Nam and China agreed to priority cooperation in digital economy and green development as these two fronts are the common trends and driving force for development in the future.

Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien (left) and Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao shake hands before co-chairing the 13th session of the Viet Nam-China Economic and Trade Cooperation Committee, Beijing, China, September 29, 2024

The agreement was made by Vietnamese Minister of Trade and Industry Nguyen Hong Dien and his Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao at the 13th session of the Viet Nam-China Economic and Trade Cooperation Committee held in China on September 29.

Wang suggested the two countries negotiate and sign an agreement on trade in farm produce, soon finalize and sign a Protocol on quarantine for certain types of fruits from Viet Nam, and boost e-commerce.

For his part, Nguyen said the Vietnamese Government has adopted several preferential mechanisms and policies in favor of electric vehicle development, including special consumption tax and registration fees.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade is coordinating with relevant ministries and agencies to put forward more mechanisms and policies to further encourage consumption of electric vehicles, said Nguyen.

Viet Nam is drafting a strategy for automobile industry development through 2030, vision to 2045, which will include vehicles fueled by electricity and green energy, he added.

The Vietnamese minister spoke highly of the Chinese side's proposal on promoting cooperation on industrial parks, saying that Viet Nam pays great attention to this issue, with the aim of enhancing connectivity and mutual complementariness between the two countries.

He also called for close cooperation to ensure smooth trade through border gates and further investment in border gate infrastructure as the cross-border movement of people, vehicles and goods is surging.

He asked China to open the market for more farm produce from Viet Nam such as citrus fruits, avocado, custard apple, wax apple and black cardamom, and the Chinese Ministry of Commerce to push for the removal of Viet Nam's rock lobster from the list of wildlife banned from transport and trade in China./.