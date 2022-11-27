A delegation of over 30 Vietnamese enterprises is paying a fact-finding tour to the US market from November 20 to December 1, with an aim to build effective business strategies in the global economy through digital transformation and innovation.

Delegation of Vietnamese businesses posing for a photo with Vietnamese Embassy staff

On November 22, the delegation, led by Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) Hoang Quang Phong, was received by Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung.

Dung updated the delegation on the two countries’ trade and investment cooperation situation as well as policies and prospects for development collaboration in the coming time, towards the 10th anniversary of the establishment of their comprehensive partnership next year.

He informed them of advantages, difficulties, challenges, as well as things to do when exporting to the US market.

The Vietnamese representative agency in the US will actively coordinate and support businesses in market research, provide information on US buyers as well as trade fairs, he pledged, advising firms themselves to pay attention to research development strategies based on digital platforms, and increase application of information technology in corporate governance activities.

The delegation held working sessions with host businesses on November 23, and had other activities in San Francisco and Los Angeles./.