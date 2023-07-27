The benchmark VN-Index increased for the fourth consecutive trading session on July 26 to surpass 1,200 points, the highest in 10 months.

VN-Index hits 10-month high

The previous time the index topped this level was on September 23, 2022, when it stood at over 1,203 points.

Concluding the July 26 trading session, the VN-Index on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) rose 4.94 points to 1,200.84 points. More than 912.2 million shares worth over 17.95 trillion VND (758.2 million USD) were traded.

Across HoSE, 213 stocks witnessed price increases while there were 246 declines and 64 unchanged prices.

The liquidity approximated 21.04 trillion VND.

Meanwhile, the HNX-Index on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) fell 0.73 point to 236.2 points, with more than 75.9 million shares worth more than 1.28 trillion VND traded.

On the HNX, 82 stocks recorded price increases, 102 declined, and 69 unchanged prices.

The UPCOM-Index on the Unlisted Public Company Market (UPCoM) went up 0.02 point to 88.6 points. More than 49.77 million shares, equivalent to over 1.8 trillion VND, were traded. Price increases were seen in 150 stocks, declines in 126 stocks, and unchanged prices in 95 others.

Many stocks in the VN30 basket, which tracks the performance of the 30 largest stocks by market capitalisation and liquidity on HoSE, also grew such as NVL (6.2%), PLX and POW (2.3%), VCB and FPT (1.7%), and MSN (1.4%), helping drive the bullish trend.

A similar trend was also reported among many steel stocks like HPG, HSG, POM, SMC, TLH and SGC, real estate stocks, as well as securities such as SSI, SHS, VND, and MBS.

In contrast, a number of bank stocks were in the red on July 26./.