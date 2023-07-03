Investment and Industrial Development Corporation (Becamex) targets to earn a profit after tax of 2.26 trillion VND (95.8 million) this year, an increase of 32% compared to 2022, besides increasing charter capital to 20-30 trillion VND.

Becamex targets profit up 32%

In 2023, Becamex is expected to hit a total revenue of 9.46 trillion VND, up 19%. The expected dividend payment ratio in 2023 is 9%.

According to Pham Ngoc Thuan, Becamex’s General Director, the company will continue to face many difficulties and challenges in 2023 affecting the ability to attract investment, raise capital, and launch new projects. Becamex will direct resources to invest in trade, services, and smart production in the period of 2023 to 2025.

Becamex will continue to invest in its existing projects, such as Cay Truong industrial park, the A9 Building, commercial-service projects in the new urban area of Binh Duong New City, and National Highway 13 expansion project.

Thuan also emphasised that when investing in Becamex shares, investors should not look at immediate profits but must think about asset value and long-term Becamex brand value.

Becamex plans to raise its capital from 20 trillion VND to 30 trillion VND. In addition, Becamex targets to reach a market capitalisation of 7-10 billion USD according to the government's expectations. Currently, the market capitalisation of Becamex is about 83 trillion VND, approximately 4 billion USD. Becamex will continue to invest to increase the value of assets on the stock exchange, Thuan said.

From 2023 to 2028, Becamex will develop traffic infrastructure for the main routes passing through Binh Duong province, not only serving the transportation of goods in Binh Duong province but also the western region of Tay Nguyen. When this transportation system is developed, the circulation of goods will be improved, the land value will be higher, and the province will benefit, as well as Becamex.

Becamex will also develop next-gen eco-industrial parks.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said that Vietnam will have zero CO2 emissions by 2050, according to Decree 35 of the Vietnamese Government.

Becamex will transform traditional industrial parks into eco-friendly zones according to Decree 35. Becamex needs capital from shareholders as well as support from the government to implement this plan./.