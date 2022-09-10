Da Nang an attractive destination for tourism, investment

The central city of Da Nang has witnessed a strong post-pandemic rebound across various fields, especially in tourism and investment.

A view of the downtown Da Nang city.

According to the municipal Department of Statistics, total revenue from accommodation and catering services in the city in the first eight months of 2022 reached an estimated 11.85 trillion VND (503.7 million USD), up 56.1 percent year-on-year.

Da Nang welcomed nearly 2.4 million visitors in the period, including 221,000 foreigners, up 125.7% and 144.9%, respectively, compared to the same period last year. It raked in over 1.2 trillion VND from tourism activities, up 483.9% year-on-year.

Municipal authorities have organised a wide range of cultural and sporting activities to promote tourism and attract visitors.

In late June this year, Da Nang hosted an investment forum for 600 delegates including managers, researchers, investors and businesspeople at home and abroad.

The city is calling for investment in seven key projects, including Lien Chieu Port; a complex of financial, commercial and entertainment centres; Da Nang Creative Space; and an international nursing home.

According to Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Quang, Da Nang has prepared all necessary conditions in terms of infrastructure to welcome investment inflows.

Municipal authorities have focused on preparing funds; building infrastructure in industrial zones and clusters; improving transport infrastructure; and accelerating the improvement of the business and investment environment, along with administrative reforms, he said./.