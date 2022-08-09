Da Nang, Finance Ministry top Digital Transformation Index

The central city of Da Nang and the Ministry of Finance once again topped the Digital Transformation Index (DTI) rankings for 2021, the Ministry of Information and Telecommunications announced at the third meeting of the National Committee on Digital Transformation on August 8.

The central city topped the ranking for cities and provinces, scoring 0.6419 points, 0.1545 higher than the 2020 ranking released last year.

Thua Thien-Hue came in second place again with 0.5872 points, and Ho Chi Minh City climbed two spots to rank third. The top ten also included Bac Ninh, Lang Son, Ninh Binh, Quang Ninh, Thai Nguyen, Binh Phuoc and Bac Giang.

The Ministry of Finance led the rankings of 17 ministries and ministry-level agencies providing public services, gaining 0.6321 points, 0.13 higher than the previous ranking.

It was followed by the Ministry of Planning and Investment and Vietnam Social Security.

Also in the top ten were the State Bank of Vietnam, the ministries of Trade and Industry; Information and Telecommunications; Environment and Natural Resources; Culture, Sports and Tourism; Transport; and Home Affairs.

Claiming 0.4736 points, the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology rose two spots to rank first among nine ministries and ministry-level agencies that do not offer public services. It was followed by Vietnam Television (VTV) and Vietnam News Agency (VNA). VNA led in two indicators on cyber security and digital transformation.

Deputy Minister of Information and Telecommunications Nguyen Huy Dung said 2021 was the second year Vietnam had implemented the national programme on digital transformation despite the adverse resurgence of COVID-19. In this context, Vietnam has pioneered the application of various digital apps and platforms, attracting millions of users.

He urged ministries and localities nationwide to continue the acceleration of digital transformation./.