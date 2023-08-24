The Government has issued a decree regulating the examination and certification of technical safety and environmental protection for automobiles and parts imported under some international agreements to which Vietnam is a party.

Decree stipulates examination, certification of imported cars’ technical safety

The international deals taken into account in the decree, No 60/2023/ND-CP, consist of the EU - Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the UK - Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA).

The decree is applied to the importers and agencies, organisations, and individuals related to the management, examination, and certification of technical safety and environmental protection for automobiles and parts imported under the agreements.

It is not applied to those imported for defence and security purposes under Prime Minister-approved plans.

The decree will take effect on October 1, 2023, and be applied to automobiles from August 1, 2025./.