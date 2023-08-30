As many as 21,100 new enterprises were established in Hanoi in the first eight months of 2023, with total registered capital of 208.8 trillion VND (nearly 8.65 billion USD).

Hanoi records 21,100 new enterprises in eight months

The figures represent a year-on-year increase of 7% in the number of enterprises and a year-on-year decrease of 2% in registered capital.

In the period, 2,400 enterprises completed dissolutionprocedures, a year-on-year decline of 1% while 15,900 others registered to suspend operations, up 21%. Besides, 6,300 businesses resumed their operations, down 17% compared to the same period last year.

In August alone, there were over 2,716 new enterprises in the city, increasing by 19% over last year’s corresponding period, with total registered capital of 31.2 trillion VND, up 41%.

However, 294 firms were dissolved and 1,116 enterprises registered to suspend operations, up 5% and 12%, respectively. Meanwhile, 588 companies began their operations again, a 9% rise.

According to the municipal Statistics Office, 29 foreign-invested projects worth 22.4 million USD were licensed in August.

During the January-August period, Hanoi attracted 2.34 billion USD of foreign direct investment (FDI), with 262 new projects worth 120 million USD and 116 projects permitted to increase investment capital by 197 million USD.

A total of 225 foreign investors contributed capital and bought shares worth 2.02 billion USD in the reviewed period. Japanese investor Sumitomo bought shares of VPBank with a transaction value of 1.5 billion USD./.