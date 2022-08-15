Hung Yen’s industrial parks attract nearly 323 million USD

The Management Board of Industrial Parks in the northern province of Hung Yen has so far this year recorded about 322.9 million USD worth of new capital and that added to existing projects.

Illustrative photo.

There were a total of 15 new projects and 23 existing ones with added capital. In July alone, the figures were four and two, respectively, with their total value topping 49.6 million USD.

The board said it has regularly supported investors in running their projects and business operations.

To date, Hung Yen’s industrial parks house 434 operating projects, including 246 foreign-funded ones. Businesses in these parks are hiring some 76,000 employees.

The province boasts a favourable location and transport conditions as it borders the capital city of Hanoi and is close to Noi Bai airport./.