More than 17.5 trillion VND raised through G-bond auctions in June

More than 17.57 trillion VND (748 million USD) was mobilised via 31 government bond (G-bond) auctions on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) in June, up 67.2% month-on-month.

Of which, the State Treasury raised over 15.27 trillion VND, while the rest by the Bank for Social Policies.

Successful bidders for G-bonds of 10 and 15 years will enjoy interest rate increase by 0.14% per annum.

On the secondary market, bonds worth over 172 trillion VND were sold in June, a rise of 0.72% compared to the previous month. The average trading value reached 7.8 trillion VND per session.

The total volume traded via repos made up 39.72% of the total. Foreign investors accounted for 0.54% of the total value in June, with net sales exceeding 1 trillion VND.

In the first six months of this year, more than 74 trillion VND has been raised though G-bonds through 128 auctions.