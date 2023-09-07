The State Treasury and the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (VBSP) mobilised nearly 235 trillion VND (9.8 billion USD) in the first eight months of this year, the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) has announced.

Nearly 235 trillion VND raised through G-bond in eight months

Of the sum, the State Treasury raised 230.5 billion VND and the VBSP 4.45 trillion VND, reaching 57.63% and 18.27% of their yearly targets, respectively.

In August, the HNX organised 20 G-bond auctions issued by the State Treasury with a total winning value of nearly 21.8 trillion VND, down 34.56% from July.

In August, bonds with 10- and 15-year maturity were traded the most, accounting for 30.02% and 43.61%, respectively. Notably, coupon rates of five-year bonds saw a downward trend over sessions with a decrease of 10 basis points compared to the last session of July.

Meanwhile, those for bonds of 5, 10, 15, and 30 years were 1.7%, 2.36%, 2.59% and 3.05%, respectively.

In the secondary market, the total transaction value in August reached 134 trillion VND, of which, outright value was more than 101 trillion VND while the total volume traded via repos nearly 32.2 trillion VND.

In the month, foreign investors’ purchases totalled 3.86 trillion VND, accounting for 2.87 % of the total transaction value./.