Petrol prices were increased by over 700 VND per litre by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance, starting from 3 pm on February 15.

Petrol prices rise by over 700 VND per litre

The price of E5 RON 92 rose 711 VND to 22,831 VND (0.93 USD) per litre, while that of RON 95-III was hiked by 657 VND to 23,919 VND per litre.

Diesel oil is now priced at 21,361 VND per litre, up 654 VND. Meanwhile, kerosene was capped at 21,221 VND per litre, up 633 VND. Mazut oil 180CST 3.5S is now sold at no more than 15,906 VND per kg, an increase of 308 VND.

Since the beginning of this year, petrol prices have undergone seven adjustments, with five up and two down.

In the latest fuel price adjustment, the two ministries decided to set aside 300 VND per kg for mazut oil for the petrol price stabilisation fund./.