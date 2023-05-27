Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed Official Dispatch No. 470/CD-TTg requiring ministries, sectors, and localities to continue drastically and effectively implementing tasks and solutions to remove difficulties for production and business.

PM asks for drastic solutions to remove difficulties in production, business

Specifically, the PM asked ministers, heads of ministerial-level agencies, governmental bodies, and chairpersons of the People's Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities to focus on tasks and solutions that help to remove difficulties and obstacles for production and business and create favourable conditions for businesses and people according to the Government’s Resolution No. 01/NQ–CP on key tasks and solutions to implement the plan on socio-economic development plan, State budget estimate, business environment improvement and national competitiveness in 2023, along with other decrees and resolutions.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and relevant agencies were asked to effectively implement the signed Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) and step up negotiations and signing of new trade agreements, commitments, and associations, including the FTA with Israel, the UAE, and MERCOSUR to diversify markets, products, supply chains for Vietnamese products and goods, especially those with strengths, potential, and advantages.

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) continues to review and direct the commercial banking system to cut costs, apply digital transformation, strengthen effective management, reduce administrative procedures, and promote innovation to further reduce lending interest rates.

It is necessary to continue reviewing the disbursement of the credit packages of 40 trillion VND (over 1.7 billion) and 120 trillion VND with more flexible, feasible, and reasonable lending conditions. Meanwhile supervisions and inspections are needed to be strengthened to prevent policy profiteering and law violations.

The Ministry of Finance was asked to urgently examine, evaluate, and urge the General Department of Taxation to immediately handle dossiers for VAT refund by May 28; effectively implement policies on extension, exemption, and reduction of taxes, fees, charges, and land rents approved by competent authorities and continue to propose other support policies.

Ministries, agencies, and localities were asked to continue reviewing, inspecting, and cutting out unnecessary administrative procedures which increase costs, and cause troubles for people and businesses.

They need to actively deploy the application of digital transformation.

The Minister, the Chairman of the Government Office was asked to oversee the ministers, the heads of agencies, and chairpersons of the People's Committees of the provinces and cities to seriously implement the PM’s directions and promptly report the results of tge implementation to the PM./.