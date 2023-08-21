|Reference exchange rate down 49 VND at week’s beginning
At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates also dropped.
At 8:45 am, Vietcombank listed the rates at 23,610 VND/USD (buying) and 23,980 VND/USD (selling), down 60 VND from the end of August 18.
BIDV also reduced both rates by 55 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,665 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,965 VND/USD.
During the week from August 14 to 18, the daily reference exchange rate was unchanged on the first day of the week and adjusted up on three following days – Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. It was adjusted down on Friday and ended the week up 98 VND./.