The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,897 VND/USD on August 21, down 49 VND from the last working day of previous week (August 18).

Reference exchange rate down 49 VND at week’s beginning

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 25,173 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,783 VND/USD.

At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates also dropped.

At 8:45 am, Vietcombank listed the rates at 23,610 VND/USD (buying) and 23,980 VND/USD (selling), down 60 VND from the end of August 18.

BIDV also reduced both rates by 55 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,665 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,965 VND/USD.

During the week from August 14 to 18, the daily reference exchange rate was unchanged on the first day of the week and adjusted up on three following days – Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. It was adjusted down on Friday and ended the week up 98 VND./.