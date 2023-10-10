|Revenue of SOEs surges 29% in 2022
Their total debts were valued at 2.05 quadrillion VND, up 6% year-on-year.
Also in 2022, the amount of disbursed investment of Vietnamese SOEs abroad was 61.55 million USD in 14 projects, mainly of subsidiaries of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam), and the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group.
The report assessed that the SOEs have basically completed their production and business tasks. Some groups and corporations enjoyed huge export revenues, contributing to ensuring several major balances of the economy./.