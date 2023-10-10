Revenue of SOEs surges 29% in 2022

The total revenue of Vietnam’s 827 State-owned enterprises (SOEs) recorded a year-on-year surge of 29% to 2.75 quadrillion VND (112.89 billion USD) last year, according to a Government report sent to the National Assembly.

Their combined assets reached up to 3.82 quadrillion VND, up 4% year-on-year, and their pre-tax profits hit 247.9 trillion VND, an increase of 23% compared to that in 2021.

Their total debts were valued at 2.05 quadrillion VND, up 6% year-on-year.

Also in 2022, the amount of disbursed investment of Vietnamese SOEs abroad was 61.55 million USD in 14 projects, mainly of subsidiaries of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam), and the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group.

The report assessed that the SOEs have basically completed their production and business tasks. Some groups and corporations enjoyed huge export revenues, contributing to ensuring several major balances of the economy./.