The two-way trade turnover between Vietnam and Singapore is estimated at 1.3 billion USD in the first two months of 2022, up 6.3 percent year-on-year.

Assembling phone components at Diem Thuy industrial zone in Thai Nguyen province.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, over the past time, the structure of Vietnam's exports to the Singaporean market is relatively stable with numerous items earning high turnover such as computers, electronic products and components, means of transport and spare parts, phones and accessories, and glass and glass products.

In addition, agricultural and aquatic products are potential commodities that Vietnam has strengths to promote its export to Singapore.

Vietnam is currently Singapore’s fourth biggest exporter of aquatic products, accounting for 12 percent of the country’s total import of this group of commodity.

Meanwhile, Vietnam mainly imports machinery, equipment, tools, spare parts, computers, electronic products, chemicals, and cosmetics from Singapore. In January-February, the import value is estimated at 643 million USD, down 2.3 percent year-on-year./.