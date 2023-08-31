(TBTCO) - The General Department of Taxation (GDoT) has just released an action plan to improve the quality and efficiency of online public service provision in 2023. As a result, the Tax sector continues to review and propose plans to reduce and simplify business-related regulations, as well as to eliminate unnecessary and inappropriate regulations.

The Tax sector continues to review for deregulation, with the goal of reducing and simplifying at least 20% of regulations and reducing at least 20% of compliance costs associated with business activities by 2025. Photo: TN

The GDoT intends to keep reviewing and proposing plans to reduce and simplify regulations related to business activities, as well as to remove unnecessary and inappropriate regulations according to this plan. Simultaneously, the Tax sector guarantees that by 2025, it will have reduced and simplified at least 20% of the regulations and cut at least 20% of the costs of compliance with regulations related to business activities in the effective documents by the end of May 31, 2020, in accordance with the requirements of the Government's Resolution No. 68/NQ-CP dated May 12, 2020.

Except for services that require compulsory presence under the law, the Tax sector aims to have all electronically authenticated transactions on the Public Service Portal and the Electronic Portal (E-portal) of the GDoT.

Departments, agencies, and units of the GDoT will have completed the integration of online public services under their management into the GDoT's E-portal. The GDoT's E-portal and the Public Service Portal will have been linked and shared data with the National Public Service Portal.

Furthermore, 100% of eligible administrative procedures will have been provided in the form of full online public services under the law; 100% of eligible online public services will have been integrated into the Public Service Portal and the GDoT's E-portal; and 100% of eligible online public services will have been connected to citizens and businesses integrated into the National Public Service Portal.

Another important goal is to have at least 80% of administrative procedures handled completely online; the GDoT’s information systems related to individuals and businesses operated and exploited, linked through an integrated platform, data sharing; and information of individuals and businesses digitized and stored in national databases without having to provide it again.

The Tax sector continues to effectively implement Decision No. 1652/QD-TCT dated November 23, 2021, of the GDoT, Decision No. 1865/QD-BTC of the Ministry of Finance (MoF) approving the Scheme on renovating the receipt and return of results of administrative procedures under the one-stop-shop mechanism of the MoF and Decision No. 1866/QD-BTC dated September 13, 2022, of the MoF promulgating the regulation on implementing the one-stop-shop mechanism in handling administrative procedures of the MoF in order to meet the objectives and requirements of administrative reform, especially the reduction and simplification of administrative procedures through the application of information technology.

Simultaneously, it is necessary to remain operation of the one-stop-shop of the units under the GDoT to ensure stability; receive and return the results of administrative procedures to ensure 100% on-time delivery to individuals and organizations; and improve the level of satisfaction of individuals and organizations with the Tax sector's service.

The Tax sector sets a target of at least 90% of citizens and businesses being satisfied with the GDoT's administrative procedures. 100% of officials, Government staff, and public employees use online public services and encourage relatives to do the same. Hence, direct applications should be limited.

The GDoT will also propaganda and guide individuals to use online public services through the mass media.

To achieve the aforementioned goals, the GDoT urges units to synchronously implement solutions to improve the quality and efficiency of online public service provision in both aspects including increasing the rate of online public service provision and increasing the actual rate of arising online records; thus, promoting the digital transformation of the Tax sector./.