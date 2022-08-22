Viet Nam becomes 5th largest tea exporter worldwide

Viet Nam is now the seventh biggest tea producer and the fifth largest tea exporter in the world, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The nation has 123,000ha tea trees, capable of producing 1.02 million tons of fresh tea buds.

Vietnamese tea products are exported to 74 countries and territories, including Pakistan, China, Russia, and Indonesia. The shipments to China account for 12-15 percent of the country's total export volume.

In the first half of 2022, the country exported 54,000 tons of tea, earning US$94 million, down 6.4 percent in volume and 1.3 percent in value compared to the same period last year.

The country has over 170 tea varieties, with local production areas moving toward organic farming for sustainable growth and meeting the market demand.