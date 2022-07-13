Vietnam collects taxes from Microsoft, TikTok, Netflix

Many major foreign online service providers such as Facebook, Microsoft, TikTok, and Netflix have directly registered, declared and/or paid taxes online into the Vietnamese budget.

Illustrative image.

The General Department of Taxation reported that the tax revenue from cross-border goods and services through organisations in Vietnam declaring and paying on behalf of contractors reached 5.4 trillion VND (nearly 235 million USD) from 2018 until June 29.

The average revenue is about 1.2 trillion VND per year, with the average revenue growth rate at 130%.

Since the portal's opening for foreign suppliers on March 21, many large foreign suppliers have registered to pay corporate income tax and value-added tax directly through the portal.

Up to now, 23 foreign suppliers have registered, declared and paid taxes to the Vietnamese state budget, the total amount of tax paid is about 2.4 million USD.

For example, with Facebook (Meta), TikTok, and Netflix, the tax amount declared and paid directly on the portal in the first quarter of this year is as follows: Microsoft paid 0.5 million USD, TikTok 34.5 billion VND, Netflix 7.8 billion VND. Facebook will pay tax on all revenue (from organisations and individuals) in the second quarter of the year.

Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Tax said that with these measures, the tax authorities initially obtained solid results in the fight against budget revenue loss.

Specifically, four commercial banks provided tax authorities with organisations and individuals with income from Google, with a total amount of money received from abroad of more than 52.13 million USD in the first six months of this year.

Tax authorities have handled 38 individuals with income from Google, with arrears, fines and late payment interest of 169 billion VND and three enterprises with arrears tax, fines and late payment interest of 327 million VND.

Some tax departments have significant revenues, such as the Hanoi Department of Tax with about 358 billion VND, the HCM City Department of Tax with about 146 billion VND, and the Da Nang Department of Tax with about 67 billion VND./.