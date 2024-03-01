|Cat Lai port in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)
In the period, the country's total import-export turnover is estimated at 113.96 billion USD, up 18.6% year-on-year.
Specifically, exports are estimated at 24.8 billion USD in February, down 28.1% month-on-month, and 5% year-on-year; and at 59.34 billion USD in the first two months, up 19.2% year-on-year.
There are 11 commodities that recorded an export value of over 1 billion USD each, accounting for 75.1% of the total export revenue. Notably, four commodities see their export value surpassing 5 billion USD.
Meanwhile, imports are estimated at 23.72 billion USD in February, down 23.2% month-on-month, and at 54.62 billion USD in the first two months, up 18% year-on-year.
The US was Vietnam's largest export market in the period, with an estimated turnover of 17.4 billion USD, up 33.7% year-on-year, while China was the country's biggest import market with an estimated turnover of 20.9 billion USD, up 49.7% year-on-year./.