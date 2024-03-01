Vietnam has recorded a trade surplus of 4.72 billion USD in the first two months of 2024, higher than the figure of 3.5 billion USD reported in the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Cat Lai port in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

In the period, the country's total import-export turnover is estimated at 113.96 billion USD, up 18.6% year-on-year.

Specifically, exports are estimated at 24.8 billion USD in February, down 28.1% month-on-month, and 5% year-on-year; and at 59.34 billion USD in the first two months, up 19.2% year-on-year.

There are 11 commodities that recorded an export value of over 1 billion USD each, accounting for 75.1% of the total export revenue. Notably, four commodities see their export value surpassing 5 billion USD.

Meanwhile, imports are estimated at 23.72 billion USD in February, down 23.2% month-on-month, and at 54.62 billion USD in the first two months, up 18% year-on-year.

The US was Vietnam's largest export market in the period, with an estimated turnover of 17.4 billion USD, up 33.7% year-on-year, while China was the country's biggest import market with an estimated turnover of 20.9 billion USD, up 49.7% year-on-year./.