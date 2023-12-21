19 SOEs post over 1.1 quadrillion VND in revenue

(TBTCO) - The 19 parent groups and corporations under the Committee for Management of State Capital at Enterprises (CMSC) have earned more than 1.1 quadrillion VND (45 billion USD) in revenue in 2023.

A coal transporation system of the Hon Gai coal selecting company, a subsidiary of the Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Group (Vinacomin) (Photo: VNA)

The statistics were released by the CMSC at a meeting held on December 20 to review this year’s performance and launch tasks for 2024.

In particular, the 19 firms’ total revenue tops 1.13 quadrillion VND, equivalent to 105.15% of this year’s target. Their pre-tax profit, excluding the Vietnam Electricity (EVN), stands at nearly 53.26 trillion VND, representing 166.09% of the target and 110.92% of last year’s figure.

Meanwhile, they have contributed over 79.25 trillion VND to the state budget, equivalent to 199.96% of the annual target and 120.22% of the amount in 2022.

The businesses have disbursed over 161 trillion VND in investment. Those with a high disbursement rate include the Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Group (Vinacomin), the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam), and EVN, according to the CMSC.

CMSC Chairman Nguyen Hoang Anh said that amid complex and unpredictable developments in the world in 2023, the CMSC, groups, and corporations have exerted strong efforts to fulfill tasks, thus recording positive results and substantially contributing to national socio-economic development.

The groups and corporations have continued to perform their core role in some sectors, generate large revenue for the state budget, and help guarantee major balances, maintain macro-economic stability, develop infrastructure, and create momentum for the development of their sectors and the entire economy, he noted, adding that they have also contributed to social security ensuring./.