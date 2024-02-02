|Disbursement of public funds in 2023 meets 93.12% of target
Sectors, ministries and associations completed 100% of the disbursement targets included the State Bank of Vietnam, the Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam, the Vietnam Television, Vietnam National Tobacco Corporation, the Vietnam Journalists Association and Ha Nam province.
High rate of disbursement was recorded in Dong Thap province (99.8%), Quang Ngai (99.79%), Long An (99.19%), Ba Ria - Vung Tau (98.08%), and Vinh Phuc (96.88%).
In January, over 16.9 trillion VND in public capital was disbursed, accounting for 2.58% of the Government’s plan.
With a view to speeding up public investment disbursement, the Ministry of Finance proposed ministries, sectors and localities quickly make capital allocation plans for their projects, and work to remove bottlenecks in a timely fashion, striving to disburse at least 95% of the public investment budgets./.