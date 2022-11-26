Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 26 stressed the need for a new mindset, new breakthroughs, and new values to promote the development of the southeastern region.

PM Pham Minh Chinh (centre) and officials at the conference in Ba Ria - Vung Tau province on November 26 (Photo: VNA)

He made the request while chairing a conference in Ba Ria - Vung Tau province to launch the Government’s action plan for implementing the Politburo’s Resolution No 24-NQ/TW, issued on October 7 this year, on orientations for socio-economic development and defence - security safeguarding in the southeastern region by 2030, with a vision to 2045.

The southeastern region comprises Ho Chi Minh City and the provinces of Dong Nai, Binh Duong, Ba Ria - Vung Tau, Binh Phuoc, and Tay Ninh.

In its resolution to approve the action plan, the Government set 19 targets, including some for 2030 such as an average GRDP growth rate of 8 - 8.5% during 2021 - 2030; per capita GRDP of 380 million VND (14,500 USD); the service sector accounting for 41.7% of GRDP, industry and construction 45.3%, and agriculture - forestry - fisheries 2.3%; and an urbanisation rate of 70 - 75%. Seven key tasks and solutions were also identified.

PM Chinh applauded achievements by southeastern localities, which have contributed the most to Vietnam’s GDP, recorded the highest per capita GRDP and the lowest poverty rate, collected the biggest sum of money for the State budget, posted the largest number of enterprises, attracted the most foreign direct investment, and seen the highest average life expectancy.

Pointing out certain problems and shortcomings, he said despite great potential, mechanisms and policies in the southeastern region remain limited, strategic infrastructure connectivity is still ineffective, and public - private partnerships and social resources have yet to be mobilised. It is also facing both subjective and objective challenges, including traffic congestion, climate change impacts, environmental pollution, and wealth gap.

PM Pham Minh Chinh (front, second from right) and officials visit an exhibition on the southeastern region on the sidelines of the conference. (Photo: VNA)

The region should adopt the motto “new mindset - new breakthroughs - new values” to develop, he went on, elaborating that a “new mindset” means the localities should bring into play their self-reliance, develop an independent and self-reliant economy that extensively and substantively integrating into the world, and have people-based approaches when it comes to issues affecting all people.

“New breakthroughs” means they should devise breakthrough mechanisms and policies. Besides, “new values” means they need to achieve faster growth, contribute more to the State budget, further raise per capita income, build the best infrastructure facilities that connect localities in the region and link them with others nationwide and around the world.

The southeastern region should take the lead in the country in terms of green, inclusive, and comprehensive development, the Government leader said.

At the conference, ministries, sectors, and localities presented their action programmes and plans to implement Resolution No 24-NQ/TW. Some international organisations and business associations also talked about investment cooperation to boost infrastructure connectivity, attraction of public attention to development cooperation, and potential and opportunities for green economic cooperation.

PM Chinh also witnessed the announcement of cooperation agreements and the exchange of investment certificates and investment MoUs for 20 projects worth over 10 billion USD and 5 trillion VND among the Ministry of Planning and Investment, the administrations of southeastern localities, partners, and investors./.