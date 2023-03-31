Reference exchange rate down 3 VND on March 31

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,600 VND/USD on March 31, down 3 VND from the previous day.

The State Bank of Vietnam sets daily reference exchange rate at 23,600 VND/USD on March 31. (Photo: VNA)

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 24,780 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,420 VND/USD.

The opening hour rates at commercial banks showed a declining trend.

At 8:45am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,270 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,640 VND/USD, both down 10 VND from the end of March 30.

BIDV kept both rates unchanged at 23,330 VND/USD (buying) and 23,630 VND/USD (selling).

During the week from March 27 to 31, the daily reference exchange rate was adjusted up on the first two days and down towards the end of the week. It ended the week down 2 VND./.