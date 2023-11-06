Ten-month public investment disbursement fulfills 52.1% of plan

As of October 31, the disbursement of public investment was estimated at over 401.86 trillion VND (16.37 billion USD), completing 52.1% of the set plan and 56.84% of the target assigned by the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Finance reported.

Of the amount, 72.47 trillion VND was disbursed for the socio-economic recovery and development programme, or 58.75 of the PM’s target, the ministry added.

It pointed to sluggishness by some ministries and localities in land handover and forest conversion, and the implementation of new regulations on firefighting and environment.

To push ahead with public investment disbursement in the remaining months of this year, the ministry suggested removing obstacles to national target programmes. It asked the Ministries of Planning and Investment, Health, Agriculture and Rural Development, and Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, and the Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs to review hindrances for timely solutions.

Localities need to concentrate on untangling knots related to licensing mineral, stone and sand exploitation in service of projects, as well as site clearance./.