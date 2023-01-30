Tripadvisor readers have voted Hoi An ancient town, Ho Chi Minh City and Ha Noi among the world’s top 25 trending destinations for 2023.

A corner of Hoi An ancient town - Illustration photo.

Specially, Hoi An came in second on the list, followed by HCMC (11th) and Ha Noi (17th).

The category reveals destinations with the greatest year-over-year growth in interest on Tripadvisor based on travelers' reviews over a 12-month period between November 1 and October 31.

"Hoi An on the central Vietnamese coast is a well-preserved example of the important Southeast Asian trading port it was from the 15th-19th centuries," Tripadvisor commented. "Already a common stop for backpackers, it is becoming better known to tourists."

Meanwhile, Viet Nam's bustling largest metropolis, Ho Chi Minh City, sets the cultural and economic pace for the country, Tripadvisor said, adding the former Saigon boasts charming French colonial architecture and wide boulevards.

The U.S.-based travel site advised tourists to visit the War Remnants Museum at 28 Vo Van Tan Street in District 3 as well as the Jade Emperor Pagoda, which former US President Barack Obama visited during his trip to Viet Nam in 2016.

Siem Reap in Cambodia and Chiang Mai in Thailand also made it onto the top 10 destinations this year./.