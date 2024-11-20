Twenty-one Vietnamese enterprises are showcasing their products at the Private Label Manufacturers' Association (PLMA) 2024 Private Label Trade Show, which is taking place from November 17 - 19 at the Rosemont Exhibition Centre in Chicago, the US.

A Vietnam pavilion at the PLMA's 2024 Private Label Trade Show. (Photo: VNA)

This prestigious event, featuring over 1,500 exhibitors from more than 50 countries and thousands of leading retailers and importers, offered an ideal platform for Vietnamese brands to capture the attention of international partners.

Vietnam's exhibition area, with 21 pavilions spanning 200 square metres, highlights a variety of key products, including processed food, traditional spices, high-quality agricultural products, and specialty beverages. Outstanding items such as coffee, natural spices, dried fruits, and herbal drinks have left a strong impression on US partners, praised for their exceptional quality, health-conscious appeal, and environmentally friendly attributes - qualities highly valued by today’s consumers.

In his remarks at the opening ceremony, Hoang Minh Chien, Deputy Director of the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, highlighted the food and beverage sector's achievements, saying in the first 10 months of 2024, exports to the US reached nearly 1.5 billion USD, an 18.3% increase compared to the same period last year. The PLMA Show offered not only a platform for businesses to promote their products but also a strategic opportunity to forge sustainable partnerships in this promising market, he added.

The US market is undergoing a strong shift towards sustainable and eco-friendly products, with growing preference for natural, organic, and environmentally-friendly goods. This trend presents a significant opportunity for Vietnamese products such as coffee, natural spices, dried fruits, and herbal beverages.

To meet the stringent quality and safety standards of the US market, Vietnamese enterprises have adopted international production practices, including Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP), International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO), and compliance with Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations. These measures have improved the competitiveness of Vietnamese products and increased international confidence in the country's food and beverage sector. Businesses have also invested in eco-friendly packaging and advanced processing technologies to preserve the natural integrity of their products, catering to the growing consumer demand for sustainability.

The participation in the PLMA Show 2024 not only helped Vietnamese enterprises connect with US partners but also established a foundation for the long-term development of the food and beverage industry. Moreover, it helped reinforce Vietnam's reputation as a reliable supplier of high-quality, sustainable products in the global market./.