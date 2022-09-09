Vietnam named among world’s budget-friendly destinations by The Travel

Vietnam has recently been listed in the world's 10 most incredible destinations which are surprisingly cheap to visit by Canadian travel magazine The Travel, along with Laos and Indonesia.

Golden Bridge in Da Nang city.

It is one of the cheapest countries to visit, and among the most underrated, the magazine said.

Eating local dishes will only cost you a few dollars per meal, and a cup of iced coffee is less than a dollar.

Ca phe da, iced coffee, has become an indispensable part of Vietnamese daily life in recent years – with millions starting their day with a cup in the morning.

A cup of the drink costs 10,000-15,000 VND (0.42-0.64 USD).

The Travel also recommended tourists to explore Vietnam by bus or train with cheap fares.

It added that if visitors don't mind slow and long-distance travel, then buses and trains around Vietnam are among the most affordable in the world, making it easy to explore all of this beautiful country./.