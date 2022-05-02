Vietnam’s frozen sapodilla fruit promoted in Australia

Vietnam’s frozen sapodilla was the highlight at a trade promotion event held by the Vietnam Consulate General in New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia, and the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia at Paddington Market in Sydney on April 30.

A booth of Vietnam promoting sapodilla fruit in Sydney.

The event was occasioned by the first time that a major shipment of frozen sapodilla from Vietnam has been exported to the Australian market.

Consul General of Vietnam in New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia Nguyen Dang Thang said as Vietnam and Australia have brought the COVID-19 pandemic under control, bilateral trade has resumed and grown robustly.

Farm produce exports of Vietnam to Australia in the first quarter of 2022 surged more than 30 percent against the same period last year. Two-way trade surpassed 12.4 billion USD in 2021.

In addition to fresh agricultural products that already win the heart of Australian consumers such as longan, mango and dragon fruit, Vietnam is also looking to introduce its processed and frozen farm produce to Australia so as to increase export values and diversify markets.

Nguyen Phu Hoa, head of the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia, said Vietnamese firms have obtained good results in shipping farm produce to Australia. He believed that the sapodilla will be able to establish a foothold in the Australian market.

He added that the agency arranged a series of promotions for farm produce last year and will roll out new activities to popularise Vietnamese products in the Oceanian country, thereby contributing to bilateral trade./.