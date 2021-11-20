(TBTCO) - The southern province of Binh Duong attracted 59 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects in the first 10 months of this year, a local official told a conference on November 19.

At the conference (Photo: VNA)

Binh Duong (VNA) – The southern province of Binh Duong attracted 59 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects in the first 10 months of this year, a local official told a conference on November 19.

During the period, 23 FDI projects in Binh Duong also increased their capital, while 155 others contributed capital or purchased shares with total registered investment exceeding 1.9 billion USD, according to Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Mai Hung Dung.

As of October 31, the province counted 4,008 projects worth 37 billion USD from 65 countries and territories, ranking second nationwide in FDI attraction, only after Ho Chi Minh City.

Binh Duong has set up cooperative ties with 10 foreign cities and provinces, and become an official member and a reliable partner of the Intelligent Community Forum (ICF), the Horasis Asia Meeting and the World Trade Centres Association (WTCA), Dung said at the online conference that sought ways to lure more investments from Taiwan (China).

He affirmed that after the COVID-19 pandemic was brought under control, Binh Duong has entered the “new normal”, restored socio-economic activities and further invested in infrastructure to better serve domestic and foreign investors.

Binh Duong always pays attention to creating the most favourable investment climate, and stands ready to cooperate with Taiwanese investors, he said.

Currently, the province is calling for investments in high-tech, environmentally friendly sectors that can create high added values, as well as financial services, logistics, support industries, high-tech agriculture and science-technology.

Briefing the participants on Binh Duong’s economic development over the past time, the official said the province wishes to welcome and have in-person working sessions with foreign investors in 2022 when the pandemic is completely contained.

Dung said Binh Duong hopes to continue receiving cooperation from relevant Taiwanese agencies and associations in the time ahead./.