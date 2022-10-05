The General Department of Vietnam Customs announced on October 4 that its state budget revenue surpassed 328.83 trillion VND (13.77 billion USD) in the first nine months of 2022, up 14.7% year-on-year.

Customs officers inspect goods carriages at Lao Cai railway station.

This year, the sector was assigned to collect 352 trillion VND for the State budget.

In the remaining months, the general department will maintain concerted and drastic measures to facilitate trade, improve the efficiency of state management, and prevent losses in budget collection.

Over the past months, it has paid special attention to fighting cross-border smuggling and commercial frauds.

As of September 15, the sector had detected over 12,200 violation cases with seized commodities worth 4.43 trillion VND, and 253.9 billion VND collected to the State budget./.