Hanoi authorities have been aware of the importance of production, distribution and demand-supply linkages with other localities to the development of the capital city.

The municipal People’s Committee has worked out plans to bolster cooperation and connectivity with provinces and cities nationwide in supporting production, commercial promotion and product sales activities, under which the capital city has inked many cooperative programmes and signed MoUs with many localities.

This year, the city authorities have set the direction for departments and sectors to collaborate with and assist other provinces and cities in fields that Hanoi has advantages in or gives priority to, aiming to promote socio-economic development of not only the capital city but also other localities.

Hanoi has been holding several fairs introducing local farm produce and products under the One Commune One Product (OCOP) programme in Chuong My, My Duc, Phu Xuyen and Ba Vi districts, a city-level trade fair of agricultural and OCOP products and a fruit festival.

The city plans to send more delegations to other localities in the northern, central and southern regions to introduce Hanoi’s products, while participating in trade and tourism promotion events throughout the country.

The municipal authorities will support activities to strengthen regional linkages, particularly those aimed at connecting goods supply-demand between Hanoi and other cities and provinces. The city will give assistance to other localities in opening their booths at trade events in Hanoi and in connecting with partners in advertising their products on the Hanoi market. Furthermore, it will create favourable conditions for other localities to set up outlets for their products in Hanoi.

Hanoi plans to assist its businesses in seeking investment opportunities in trade infrastructure in other localities. It will work with industry promotion and energy-saving centres in provinces and centrally-run cities to hold activities stimulating the trade of handicraft items and energy-saving products.

In particular, the capital city pays attention to boosting tourism connection. It is promoting the sharing of information regarding State management of tourism and the making of policies and mechanisms to facilitate tourism development with tourism management authorities in other localities.

At the same time, the city authority will continue to tackle difficulties and obstacles for the tourism sector and carry out solutions to help with the sector’s recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The municipal People’s Committee has also drafted plans on cooperation with localities nationwide in culture - sport, education - training, health care, information - communication, scientific research and technology development, urban construction and management, environmental protection, information technology and digital transformation, transport, employment and social security.

In 2021 when complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic affected production and goods circulation, Hanoi took the initiative in arranging online trade activities connecting the city’s businesses with their peers in the northern provinces of Hai Duong, Son La, Bac Giang and Hung Yen.

The capital city also helped 25 provinces and cities introduce a total 2,000 OCOP products to the Hanoi market, enabling them to sell more than 300,000 tonnes of goods. Many OCOP products from other localities have been put on shelves in Hanoi’s 42 outlets selling local OCOP products.

Hanoi will continue to invite cooperatives and enterprises from other localities to participate in trade fairs and trade promotion events in the city such as the Vietnamese goods week, the fruit and farm produce week, the food safety fair, the fruit festival or the Hanoi Gift Show, thus enhancing trade connections.

An example of Hanoi’s efforts to boost linkages with localities nationwide is a recent week-long trade promotion programme jointly organised by the capital city and the central province of Nghe An. The week, running from June 9 to 12, took place on Ho Tung Mau pedestrian street in Vinh city, Nghe An, introduced distinct products of both localities, including handicrafts, gifts, food, and more. /.