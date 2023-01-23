(TBTCO) - The National Assembly will continue with strong reforms in mindset and working style to further improve the quality and efficiency of its operations, Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the Lunar New Year.

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

On the key tasks of the legislature in 2023, the top legislator said the NA will give priority to creating a quality legal framework in a timely, concerted manner in service of national socio-economic development, national defence and security, first of all laws in key fields in order to create breakthroughs in socio-economic development.

The second task is to raise the efficiency of supervisions, especially thematic ones, and question and answer activities, with democracy to be promoted, Hue continued.

He added that at the 6th session slated for October 2023, the NA is scheduled to conduct a vote of confidence for officials holding positions elected or approved by the NA.

Thirdly, the legislature will strive to make decisions on major national matters more accurately and pragmatically, particularly those regarding the state budget, socio-economic affairs, the state apparatus and important national projects.

At the same time, external relations will be promoted and international integration and cooperation will be enhanced, with priority given to the relations with parliaments of neighbouring countries, countries with special relations, strategic, strategic comprehensive, and comprehensive partnerships with Vietnam, along with traditional friendly countries, the leader went on.

The Vietnamese legislature will uphold its responsibility at multilateral parliamentary forums, focusing on the organisation of the 9th IPU Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians in 2023.

Another key task for 2023 is to enhance the quality and effectiveness of the NA's ombudsman work, research and develop coordination regulations between the Ombudsman Committee and government agencies, Party committees, and Standing Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee.

The NA Chairman also listed the continued reform of the organisational and working methods of the NA, the NA Standing Committee, the Ethnic Council, and all relevant agencies as a focus of the NA this year.

Vietnam has entered 2023 with new hopes and opportunities, which is attributable to timely, sound policies and guidelines adopted by the Party and the State, the consensus of the entire political system and people, and national unity, Hue noted.

The leader expressed his hope that the great national unity bloc will be promoted, contributing to fulfilling the targets set for this year and creating momentum to achieve the 2021-2025 targets./.