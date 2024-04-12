|Illustrative photo (Phot: VNA)
Meanwhile, the retail price of RON95-III petrol increased by 20 VND to 24,821 VND per litre.
The prices of diesel and kerosene went up 622 VND and 579 VND to 21,610 VND per litre and 21,594 VND per litre, respectively.
However, mazut price reduced by 288 VND to 17,008 VND per kilo.
With this price adjustment, the ministries decided not to use the petrol and oil price stabilisation fund.
Since the beginning of 2024, domestic gasoline prices have had 15 price adjustments, including nine increases and six decreases./.