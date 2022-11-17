(TBTCO) - National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has been voted as one of the top 10 Vietnamese brands and the most perceived brand in 2022, revealed a survey by the UK-based market research firm YouGov.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

It is the fourth year Vietnam Airlines has been present and the only carrier in the rankings.

Via interviews with Vietnamese consumers from September 2021 to September 2022, the survey sought to measure overall brand health based on perception of a brand’s overall quality, value, impression, reputation, satisfaction and whether respondents would recommend the brand to others.

The average score of the above criteria will produce an index measuring the health of more than 400 brands in Vietnam in the nine fields of e-commerce, travel, financial services, quick-catering restaurants, merchandise retail, fashion retail, home appliances, personal care and packaged products.

This year, Vietnam Airlines has won multiple awards at home and abroad, namely the World’s Leading Cultural Airline, the Asia's Leading Airline - Premium Economy Class and the Asia's Leading Airline Brand by World Travel Awards 2022, and the National Brand 2022 honoured by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Council of National Brands./.