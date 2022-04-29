Vietnam draws over 10.8 billion USD of FDI in four months

Vietnam attracted over 10.8 billion USD of foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first four months of this year, equivalent to 88.3 percent of the amount recorded in the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).

The processing-manufacturing sector attracts 6.2 billion USD, accounting for 57.2 percent of the total FDI.

While a decrease of 56.3 percent was seen in the newly-registered capital to nearly 3.7 billion USD, a respective surge of 92.5 percent and 74 percent was recorded in the investment injected into underway projects to nearly 5.29 billion USD, and capital contributions and share purchase deals to 1,83 billion USD.

Notably, FDI disbursement in the January-April period reached 5.92 billion USD, a year-on-year rise of 7.6 percent, reported the MPI.

Foreign investors invested in 18 out of 21 economic sectors, mostly in processing-manufacturing sector with 6.2 billion USD, accounting for 57.2 percent of the total FDI. It was followed by real estate with 2.8 million USD, and retail with 667.8 million USD.

In the first four months of 2022, Singapore led 72 countries and localities investing in Vietnam with 3.1 billion USD, making up 28.8 percent of the total FDI. The Republic of Korea came second with 1.82 billion USD, while Denmark was the third with Lego factory worth over 1.3 billion USD.

Among 44 cities and provinces receiving FDI in the period, the southern province of Binh Duong took the lead with 2.35 billion USD, followed by northern Bac Ninh province with 1.57 billion USD and Ho Chi Minh City with nearly 1.28 billion USD.

According to the MPI, so far this year, Vietnamese firms invested over 327.72 million USD abroad, with 34 new projects worth over 285.8 million USD, doubling that in the same period last year.

Currently, there are 1,549 underway Vietnamese-funded projects abroad with total investment of nearly 21.55 million USD, mostly in mining, and agro-forestry-fisheries sector./.