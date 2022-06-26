WB, FTSE Russell pledge regular coordination in upgrading Vietnam's stock market

Representatives of the World Bank (WB) and FTSE Russell have committed to further supporting Vietnam to build a sustainable stock market, particularly via regularly exchange and coordination in the market upgrading matter.

Illustrative photo.

They made the commitment at a recent working session with the State Securities Commission (SSC), during which the sides discussed the actual situation, and efforts made to remove bottlenecks in support of the Vietnamese stock market’s status upgrading process.

WB and FTSE Russell representatives said they highly appreciate the efforts of local management agencies and market members in upgrading the market from marginal to emerging one. They also proposed some solutions for the improvement of the market toward the upgrade.

The upgrade has been included in the country’s strategy for the securities market development and received significant attention from leaders of the Government, the Ministry of Finance and other relevant units, said an SSC representative.

FTSE Russell is a leading global provider of benchmarks, analytics, and data solutions with multi-asset capabilities. Its report in April this year showed that Vietnam continues to be on the list of potential stock markets for upgrading from a marginal to an emerging market./.