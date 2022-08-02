Zalo charges users from August 1, 2022

Zalo – the most popular over-the-top messaging app in Vietnam, started to charge users from August 1 and cut a number of features of its free version.

As previously announced, Zalo has officially deployed three monthly subscription packages for users in Vietnam, while a free version will still be operated in parallel, but with limited features.

Accordingly, in addition to the basic (free) package, Zalo will have three more paid packages for Zalo Official Account (OA) - a trial package at a cost of 10,000 VND (0.43 USD) per month, an advanced package at 59,000 VND (2.53 USD) per month, and a premium package at 399,000 VND (17.08 USD) per month.

For users of the basic package, strangers (who are not included in the user’s contacts) will not be able to see or comment on another user’s posts. Meanwhile, each user can only be searched 40 times by strangers each month and can only respond to 40 conversations with strangers each month. They are allowed to have 1,000 contacts in their friend lists.

Meanwhile, Zalo has charged business OAs since June 22.

According to Zalo, the move aims to help users better manage their personal information./.