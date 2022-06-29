Hai Phong attracts more foreign direct investment in H1

The northern city of Hai Phong has attracted 755.75 million USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) to local industrial parks (IPs) and economic zones (EZs) in the first half of 2022, raising total FDI there to 22.07 billion USD.

According to the Hai Phong EZ Authority, the amount was channelled into 21 new FDI projects and 18 existing ones. It is equivalent to 56.2% of the FDI registered in the same period last year.

At present, IPs and EZs in the city are home to 438 FDI projects worth 22.07 billion USD in total and 195 domestic investment projects worth 12.57 billion USD.

Head of the authority Le Trung Kien said from now to 2025, the 15 IPs in the city will be expanded to 6,418ha from the current 6,074ha.

The latest of them is Tien Thanh IP, for which an infrastructure construction and business project recently received an investment certificate from the authority.

The 410ha Tien Thanh IP will be built in Tien Thanh and Cap Tien communes of Tien Lang district at the total cost of nearly 4.6 trillion VND (197.8 million USD). It will have its construction started this year and be connected with the Tien Lang and Giang Bien industrial clusters and Giang Bien 2 IP to form connectivity in industrial development.

Tien Thanh IP, one of the key projects in Hai Phong, is expected to create more space to attract secondary investors and boost the development of different industries and services in the city./.